Police identify Port Arthur man killed in Sunday shooting

Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting in Port Arthur.

Authorities said the man was 54-year-old Glen Klima of Port Arthur.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the shooting appears to have been accidental.

Police are not investigating the case as a homicide, although it remains an active investigation.

Police received a call about the shooting at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 59th Street.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Should the fatal shooting be deemed accidental, it would be the third this year.

Police Chief Tim Duriso previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia that detectives interviewed someone at the station.

No arrests were made, and authorities indicate they know who fired the weapon, but that has not been released.