Police identify Port Arthur man killed in Sunday shooting

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting in Port Arthur.

Authorities said the man was 54-year-old Glen Klima of Port Arthur.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the shooting appears to have been accidental.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police are not investigating the case as a homicide, although it remains an active investigation.

Police received a call about the shooting at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 59th Street.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Should the fatal shooting be deemed accidental, it would be the third this year.

Police Chief Tim Duriso previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia that detectives interviewed someone at the station.

No arrests were made, and authorities indicate they know who fired the weapon, but that has not been released.

More News

RESEARCH: 1st known black Beaumont Police Officer George Frederick killed in line of duty

Weather Service outlines landfall projection, impacts of low pressure system in Gulf of Mexico

See how this service club’s land gift fits into Museum of the Gulf Coast’s expanded plan

Port Arthur business owner looking to hire more for Act Accordingly expansion

Print Article