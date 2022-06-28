Marcus Lee Breaux, 51, of Groves, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home in Groves.

Visitation and Service will be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Family asks that you please wear your favorite band t-shirt when you come.

Marcus, was born in Port Arthur on January, 2, 1971, he was the son of Courtney Leon Breaux and Toni Lege Breaux.

He was a resident of Groves his whole life. He graduated from Port Neches- Groves High School in 1989.

He worked in the roofing industry and was the owner of M & M Roofing Plus. He had a true love for music.

He was a musician and played the guitar since he was 13 years old. He played music with Brian Boland and David Joel in many bands including HiWire and Rockin’ Horse.

He is survived by his parents, Courtney and Toni Breaux of Groves; sister, Veronica Alers and husband Robert of Austin; niece and nephews, Lexi, Adam, and Dylan; girlfriend, Denise Murrell; Denise’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ava Staples and Prestyn Reagins.