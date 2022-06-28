International search nets Port Arthur ISD teachers for foreign language classes

An international search for Spanish-speaking teachers for Port Arthur Independent School District has resulted in five new educators.

The district worked with Global International Concepts, a firm out of Nashville, specially designed to recruit international teachers, said Adrienne Lott, media and communications specialist for PAISD. The teachers are recruited as part of a visiting international teacher program.

The district needed educators to teach Spanish foreign language classes, and the new hires are going to be working with all students. Graduation requirements include at least two years of a foreign language.

Jimmy Wyble, human resources director for PAISD, said 14 people were interviewed over Zoom and employment was extended to five of the individuals — two from Mexico, two from Columbia and one from Spain.

Lott said two of the new teachers would work at Memorial High School, one would work at Wilson Early College High School and one each at Jefferson and Lincoln middle schools.

Eighth graders are also required to take a foreign language class, which counts towards their diploma. Previously, the class was taught as a distance-learning course through Region 5 Education Center, similar to a Zoom course. With the new hires, the course is going to be taught in the classroom.

Lot explained the new hires have teaching credentials in their home country and have been approved for a one-year certification by the State Board of Education to work in Texas. SBEC will review their credentials for a one-year renewal.

The new teachers are expected to arrive in Port Arthur in a minimum of six weeks. PAISD is already researching resources they can offer to assist in the transition to the U.S.

Wyble said the hiring of the new teachers helps the district meet the needs of its students.

“The teachers are excited to come and join the PAISD family,” Wyble said.