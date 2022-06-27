Margaret “Maggie” Collazo

Mary Margaret (Rodriguez) Collazo, 88 years old, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

She was born on March 14, 1934, to Apolonia (Ramirez) Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez.

She lived all her life in Port Arthur, Texas. “Maggie” graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School; Class of 1953 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

She was a devoted homemaker, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Great-great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mela Mendoza and her brother Frank Rodriguez.

“Maggie” is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Former State Representative Frank Collazo Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas, her children, Johnny Collazo and his wife, Debbie of Nederland, Texas, Robert Collazo and his wife, Joan of Nederland, Texas, Gregory Collazo and his wife, Monica of Leander, Texas, and Missy Collazo Badeaux and her husband, John of Port Neches, Texas.

She is also survived by sister, Cora Ramirez of Austin, Texas, brother, Raymond Rodriguez of Groves, Texas, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and her many special nieces and nephews.

A 4:00 PM Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 2:00 PM until service time.

Cremation will follow the services under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers were Travis Hearn, Johnny Collazo, Jr., Justin Paul Collazo, Troy Rodriguez, Joe Mendoza and Mick Hearn.