Interchange closure moving forward for U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur

Published 10:12 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By PA News

Proposed U.S. 69/Texas 73 Interchange (Courtesy image)

A closure is planned this week at the interchange of U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf interchange are scheduled to close permanently on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Drivers who usually use the north western quadrant will travel from Texas 73 westbound, take the direct connector to U.S. 69 northbound, exit to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, take the turnaround at Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, and then merge onto U.S. 69 southbound.

Drivers who usually use the north eastern quadrant will take U.S. 69 northbound to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, take the turnaround, merge onto U.S. 69 southbound then take the direct connector to Texas 73 westbound.

Dates for the closure of the southern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf are not set at this time and will be announced at a future date.

