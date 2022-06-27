Fugitive Warrant Division joins search for man wanted following Port Arthur 3-year-old’s “horrific death”

Published 2:31 pm Monday, June 27, 2022

By PA News

Most recent photo of Jaylin Lewis (Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Felony Fugitive Warrant Division is assisting the Port Arthur Police Department in the search for 24-year-old Port Arthur resident Jaylin Jevon Lewis.

The suspect is tied to the “horrific death” of 3-year-old King Dewey, a sheriff’s office release stated Monday afternoon.

Jaylin Jevon Lewis and King Dewey

Dewey was found deceased in his home on May 31, 2022.

Lewis has two outstanding felony warrants for injury to a child.

He is described as 6’4” and 300 lbs.

The casual photo is the most recent.

The mugshot was taken four years ago.

He has gained a bit of weight and changed his hair style since then.

If you know Lewis’ whereabouts, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at www.833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

