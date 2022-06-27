Fugitive Warrant Division joins search for man wanted following Port Arthur 3-year-old’s “horrific death”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Felony Fugitive Warrant Division is assisting the Port Arthur Police Department in the search for 24-year-old Port Arthur resident Jaylin Jevon Lewis.

The suspect is tied to the “horrific death” of 3-year-old King Dewey, a sheriff’s office release stated Monday afternoon.

Dewey was found deceased in his home on May 31, 2022.

Lewis has two outstanding felony warrants for injury to a child.

He is described as 6’4” and 300 lbs.

The casual photo is the most recent.

The mugshot was taken four years ago.

He has gained a bit of weight and changed his hair style since then.

If you know Lewis’ whereabouts, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at www.833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.