Tropical development next week could impact Texas

Published 7:25 am Saturday, June 25, 2022

By PA News

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Those of us in Southeast Texas must keep an idea on tropical storm development in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center has given the northwestern Gulf of Mexico a low 20 percent chance for tropical development early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, a frontal boundary will stall out near the Louisiana coast this weekend, and a weak low pressure system could develop on it and move west towards Texas next week.

“No significant weather impacts for us are expected so far, although rain chances will be elevated next week,” Meteorologist in Charge Roger Erickson said.

Elsewhere, there is a tropical wave moving west across the Atlantic.

The National Weather Service gives this system a medium 60 percent chance for development next week as it enters the Caribbean Sea.

So far this system poses no threat to Texas or Louisiana.

