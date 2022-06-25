LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Thank you Port Arthur Fire Department for Louis Manor outreach

Dear editor,

I would like to extend appreciation to the Port Arthur Fire Department and Al Johnson with Port Arthur Crimestoppers for visiting the children of Louis Manor Apartments and making their day on Friday (June 17) from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Often times youth are categorized with expectations that may not be favorable for the child’s reputation and it may damage their future plans.

In light of this, I am trying to adjust the face of the said community.

In this fight, I have help from the Port Arthur Police Department police chief, Louis Manor staff, PA United 4 Change, Minister Tray Hopkins with Project Life Changers and Pastor K. Domingo at Rock Island Baptist Church, where I attend.

As I have discovered the issues of Louis Manor Apartments, I see a solution in which application would conclude with a positive outcome.

The solution is to feed their interests. Now, what you feed them, that’s what makes the difference.

In response to how well the event went, Fireman Ian, Aaron and David offered to do a shoe drive for the children of Louis Manor, because they noticed the kids’ shoes were torn and rugged.

Currently, I and the staff of Louis Manor Apartments are tallying up how many children live here and what their shoe sizes are.

If anyone else, or other businesses in the community would like to share in the giving, please contact Fire Capt. Ian at the Port Arthur Fire Department, #2.

Thank you for this opportunity to be permitted to show appreciation for those of Port Arthur who are dedicated to making a change.

— Shanderay Aitkens, Port Arthur