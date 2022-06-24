Police identify shooting victim found dead Friday

BEAUMONT — On Friday at 1:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 200 block of Alabama in reference to shots fired.

When Officers arrived, they located a gold Chevy Malibu parked in a vacant lot.

Officers discovered several bullet holes in the vehicle, then followed evidence from the vehicle that led them to a gunshot victim a short distance away.

Beaumont EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim has been identified as Ronald Bob, a 35-year-old Beaumont resident.

The investigation is on-going. Detectives are asking anyone in the area of the 300 block of Alabama, as well as the 200 block of Garland (and surrounding blocks), to search surveillance cameras for any footage that could assist the investigation.

If you have information about this crime, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.