Nederland Police question suspects following gas station stabbing

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department announced two suspects have been questioned following a stabbing earlier this month.

On June 17 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Nederland Police were dispatched to 2100 FM 365 to Tri-Mart gas station in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/stabbing.

Detective Tanner Thompson and Detective Andrew Dupuis developed a male and female suspect through their investigation while gathering surveillance video.

Pictures of the suspects were circulated to the media and social media, leading to police questioning.

“We picked up some suspects and questioned them,” Police Chief Gary Porter said Friday afternoon.

“We are still investigating the case. If criminal charges are deemed appropriate, we will refer it to the D.A.’s office.”

According to Porter, the victim is no longer hospitalized and is recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS, www.833tips.com or by downloading the P3TIPS app on a mobile device.

Tips are anonymous and could result in a cash reward.