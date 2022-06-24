Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 13-19
Published 12:24 am Friday, June 24, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following people from June 13 to June 19:
- Hieu Nguyen, 50, assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation
- Michael Taylor, 42, Nederland warrants
- Erin Patteson, 42, Nederland warrants
- Robert Broussard, 43, public intoxication
- Quoc Nguyen, 38, warrant other agency
- Jacob Murley, 35, warrant other agency
- Denise Woods, 32, warrant other agency
- Aimee Mitchell, 42, warrant other agency
- James Sehon, 56, possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Jefferson, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Kasey Bearden, 36, driving while intoxicated with open container
- Beltran Perez, 33, Nederland warrants
- Christopher Woodcock, 42, warrant other agency/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Amy Hebert, 52, public intoxication/possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 13 to June 19:
June 13
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Two people were arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of Helena.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information as reported in the 1400 block of 34th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South Memorial.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.
June 14
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience was reported in the 1900 block of Atlanta.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Street.
June 15
- Three people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of South 3 ½ Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Detroit.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
June 16
- An information report was completed in the 200 block of North 14th Street.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
June 17
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of 10th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of 9th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Chicago.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
June 18
- An officer assisted another agency near Twin City Highway and 1st Avenue.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Terroristic threat of family/household was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of South 24th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of South 37th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
June 19
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of North 36th Street.