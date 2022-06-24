Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 13-19

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following people from June 13 to June 19:

Hieu Nguyen, 50, assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation

Michael Taylor, 42, Nederland warrants

Erin Patteson, 42, Nederland warrants

Robert Broussard, 43, public intoxication

Quoc Nguyen, 38, warrant other agency

Jacob Murley, 35, warrant other agency

Denise Woods, 32, warrant other agency

Aimee Mitchell, 42, warrant other agency

James Sehon, 56, possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Jefferson, 45, driving while intoxicated with open container

Kasey Bearden, 36, driving while intoxicated with open container

Beltran Perez, 33, Nederland warrants

Christopher Woodcock, 42, warrant other agency/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Amy Hebert, 52, public intoxication/possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 13 to June 19:

June 13

A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Two people were arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1200 block of Helena.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information as reported in the 1400 block of 34th Street.

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South Memorial.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of FM 365.

June 14

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North 19th Street.

A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Criminal mischief-substantial inconvenience was reported in the 1900 block of Atlanta.

A death was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Street.

June 15

Three people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of South 3 ½ Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.

Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.

A theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.

Street. Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Detroit.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.

June 16

An information report was completed in the 200 block of North 14th Street.

Street. An officer recovered stolen property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

June 17

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of 10th Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of 9th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 Avenue B.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Chicago.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 1400 block of Boston.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.

June 18

An officer assisted another agency near Twin City Highway and 1st Avenue.

Avenue. An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.

Terroristic threat of family/household was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of South 24th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of South 37th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

June 19