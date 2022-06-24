Memorial sprinter, basketball player named Athlete of the Week

Memorial’s multi-sport student-athlete will continue her athletic career at the college level.

Erial Fontenot signed a letter of intent to run track at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Fontenot graduated from Memorial last month. While with the Titans, she played point guard for the basketball team and ran in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays and ran in the open 200m.

Fontenot earned a trip to regionals in all track events and recently participated in the Southeast Texas Coaches Association all-star game.

On the basketball court, Fontenot helped put an end to the Titans’ playoff drought as one of the only seniors on the squad.