Former Memorial great Kenneth Lofton Jr. signs with NBA franchise

Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. has signed a professional basketball deal with an NBA franchise.

The Port Arthur native did not hear his name called during Thursday’s draft, but the former Louisiana Tech and Conference USA standout did not have to wait long to sign with a team.

In the hours following the draft, Lofton reached a deal with the Memphis Grizzles.

After going undrafted, Lofton tweeted out, “Everyone (will) pay.”