Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 13-19

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 13 to June 19:

  • Matthew Downs, 36, assault and resisting arrest, search, or transport
  • Brock Barrows, 28, fleeing a police officer
  • Rodney Meyers, Jr., 39, other agency warrant(s)
  • Timothy Orr, 45, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 13 to June 19:

June 13

  • An assault was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.

June 14

  • A person was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of Montrose.

 June 15

  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of 10th Street.

June 16

  • A person was arrested for fleeing a police officer in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.

June 17

  • An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 1100 block of Montgomery.

June 18

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Duty on striking a structure, a fixture or highway landscape was reported in the 4500 block of FM 366.

June 19

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Merriman.

