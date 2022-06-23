Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 13-19

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 13 to June 19:

Matthew Downs, 36, assault and resisting arrest, search, or transport

Brock Barrows, 28, fleeing a police officer

Rodney Meyers, Jr., 39, other agency warrant(s)

Timothy Orr, 45, driving while intoxicated

ort Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 13 to June 19:

June 13

An assault was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.

June 14

A person was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of Montrose.

June 15

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of 10 th Street.

June 16

A person was arrested for fleeing a police officer in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.

June 17

An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 1100 block of Montgomery.

June 18

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Duty on striking a structure, a fixture or highway landscape was reported in the 4500 block of FM 366.

June 19