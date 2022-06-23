Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 13-19
Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 23, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 13 to June 19:
- Matthew Downs, 36, assault and resisting arrest, search, or transport
- Brock Barrows, 28, fleeing a police officer
- Rodney Meyers, Jr., 39, other agency warrant(s)
- Timothy Orr, 45, driving while intoxicated
ort Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 13 to June 19:
June 13
- An assault was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.
June 14
- A person was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of Montrose.
June 15
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of 10th Street.
June 16
- A person was arrested for fleeing a police officer in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.
June 17
- An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 1100 block of Montgomery.
June 18
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Duty on striking a structure, a fixture or highway landscape was reported in the 4500 block of FM 366.
June 19
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Merriman.