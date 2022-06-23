Robert Aaron Bellard I
Published 6:10 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Bellard; father, Rubin Brown; son, Robert Aaron Bellard, II; sisters, Deborah Albert, Evelyn Anderson and Carolyn Bolden; brothers, Arnold Bolden, Joseph Bolden Jr., and McKinley Lott; uncle, James Bellard Sr.
Robert is survived by his loving daughter, Erika Bellard; son, Roderick Bellard; grandchildren, Breaynna Hood (Wallace), Tyvon Ray Bellard, Robert Aaron Bellard, III “Tre”, and Aaron Nathanyal Bellard; mother, Mary Brown; sisters, Joann Brown, Annie Bell Handy, Delia Johnson and Mary Polidore; brothers, Carl Bellard (Regina), Donald Bellard Sr. (Eva), Johnny Brown (Angela), Haybert White (Sedonia), Howard White (Earline), Jerry White, Willie White, and Robert Charles White; and aunt, Agnes Bellard.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.
Visitation is scheduled from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.