Robert Aaron Bellard I

Published 6:10 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022

By PA News

Mr. Robert Aaron Bellard I passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 surrounded by family.
Robert was born May 3, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to Joyce Bellard and Rubin Brown.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and committed his life to Christ.
Robert was a 1974 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.
He was employed with Gulf Oil (now known as Valero) in 1977 as a process operator.
He retired in 2009 from Valero with 32 years of service.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Bellard; father, Rubin Brown; son, Robert Aaron Bellard, II; sisters, Deborah Albert, Evelyn Anderson and Carolyn Bolden; brothers, Arnold Bolden, Joseph Bolden Jr., and McKinley Lott; uncle, James Bellard Sr.

Robert is survived by his loving daughter, Erika Bellard; son, Roderick Bellard; grandchildren, Breaynna Hood (Wallace), Tyvon Ray Bellard, Robert Aaron Bellard, III “Tre”, and Aaron Nathanyal Bellard; mother, Mary Brown; sisters, Joann Brown, Annie Bell Handy, Delia Johnson and Mary Polidore; brothers, Carl Bellard (Regina), Donald Bellard Sr. (Eva), Johnny Brown (Angela), Haybert White (Sedonia), Howard White (Earline), Jerry White, Willie White, and Robert Charles White; and aunt, Agnes Bellard.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation is scheduled from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.

