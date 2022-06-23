Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 15-21

Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 23, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 15 to June 21:

June 15

  • Melissa Hutto, 38, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 4300 block of North Link.
  • Charles Milo, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Taft Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

June 16

  • Joseph Sizemore, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • A theft/information report was made in the 6800 block of Whitby.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

June 17

  • A dog bite was reported in the 5000 block of Main.

June 18

  • Johnny Reyes, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Mckinley.
  • Angel Acosta, 64, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • Dominique Duhon, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of Simpson.

June 19

  • Crystal Biscamp, 43, was arrested for assault in the 3800 block of Taft.
  • Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 6400 block of Val.
  • A possession of a controlled substance rReport was filed in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

 June 20

  • Dana Green, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Main.
  • Joaquin Sanchez, 43, was arrested for burglary of habitation and evading arrest/ detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Breana Hensley, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3000 block of Canal.

June 21

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A possession of drug paraphernalia report was filed in the 5100 block of Texas 73.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Berry.
  • An asssault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrel.
  • Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.

More News

Port Arthur woman’s prayers answered as Harvey-damaged home gets repairs

AB Genuine Health growing through “God’s favor,” adding more Port Arthur options

Bridge City officials talk water improvements, discoloration causes and concerns

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 13-19

Print Article