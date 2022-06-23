Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 15-21

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 15 to June 21:

June 15

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Charles Milo, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Taft Avenue.

Melissa Hutto, 38, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 4300 block of North Link.

June 16

A theft/information report was made in the 6800 block of Whitby.

Joseph Sizemore, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

June 17

A dog bite was reported in the 5000 block of Main.

June 18

Dominique Duhon, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of Simpson.

Angel Acosta, 64, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

Johnny Reyes, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Mckinley.

June 19

A possession of a controlled substance rReport was filed in the 6900 block of 32

Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 6400 block of Val.

Crystal Biscamp, 43, was arrested for assault in the 3800 block of Taft.

June 20

Dana Green, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Main.

Joaquin Sanchez, 43, was arrested for burglary of habitation and evading arrest/ detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.