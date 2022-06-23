Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 15-21
Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 23, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 15 to June 21:
June 15
- Melissa Hutto, 38, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 4300 block of North Link.
- Charles Milo, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Taft Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
June 16
- Joseph Sizemore, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- A theft/information report was made in the 6800 block of Whitby.
June 17
- A dog bite was reported in the 5000 block of Main.
June 18
- Johnny Reyes, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Mckinley.
- Angel Acosta, 64, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- Dominique Duhon, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of Simpson.
June 19
- Crystal Biscamp, 43, was arrested for assault in the 3800 block of Taft.
- Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 6400 block of Val.
- A possession of a controlled substance rReport was filed in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
June 20
- Dana Green, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Main.
- Joaquin Sanchez, 43, was arrested for burglary of habitation and evading arrest/ detention using a vehicle or watercraft in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Breana Hensley, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3000 block of Canal.
June 21
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- A possession of drug paraphernalia report was filed in the 5100 block of Texas 73.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Berry.
- An asssault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrel.
- Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.