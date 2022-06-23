BASF TotalEnergies donating chromatographs to Lamar Institute of Technology

BEAUMONT — BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals donated six chromatographs and one sample panel to the Technology Center at Lamar Institute of Technology for its Analyzer Program.

Gas chromatography is an essential part of the operational excellence of BTP and an essential skill for students in the Analyzer Program at the college.

“When we updated our gas chromatographs onsite, David and I knew LIT could use the older ones in their new Analyzer Program,” said Mike McQuerry, Analyzer Lead for BTP and member of the LIT Analyzer Program Advisory Board.

“We want LIT students to be valuable to employers on day one of employment. Training on this equipment will give them hands-on experience as well as theory.”

Chelsea Hoke, program director of instrumentation technology, said the gas chromatographs from BASF are a huge asset in starting the new Analyzer Program at Lamar Institute of Technology.

“These will allow our students and instructors to hit the ground running with hands-on training that is crucial to a well-rounded technical education,” Hoke said.

“The analyzers will provide instrumental lab training that is relative and applicable to the real-world scenarios the students will soon see in the field.”