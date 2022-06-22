Port Arthur man indicted on murder charge after fatal stabbing

A 45-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted Wednesday in the stabbing death of another man.

Anthony McCullar Jr. — also known as Christopher Greene, Tito and Chris Greene Jr. — is charged in connection with the June 7 death of Ashton Aiken, 35.

According to the probable cause affidavit, McCullar and Aiken were arguing in the parking lot of BJ’s Food Store, 1207 7th St. in Port Arthur, when McCullar reportedly displayed a large knife and slashed at Aiken.

According to authorities, Aiken turned and was bleeding from his chest. He then got into a woman’s vehicle and they drove away, stopping on 8th Street.

Court documents say witness allegedly identified McCullar as the man who stabbed Aiken, and video surveillance was taken from the store and corroborated a witness statement, showing a struggle between the two men.

Aiken sustained a stab wound to his chest and was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division arrested McCullar June 10.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McCullar is still in custody on a $1 million bond.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.