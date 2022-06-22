I-10 crash near state line causing travel concerns Wednesday morning

Interstate 10 motorists in Orange County need to prepare for a delay Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash on I-10 near mile marker 5 in Louisiana is causing eastbound traffic to be diverted from I-10 onto state Highway 12 to travel into Louisiana.

Motorists should expect delays.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the wreck is an overturned crane in Louisiana near mile marker 5.