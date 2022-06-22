BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery making impact in Port Arthur, Nederland

Approximately 150 students and sponsors from churches around Texas are volunteering today and the rest of the week in Port Arthur, Nederland and Beaumont.

The church members are leading repairs and recovery work on homes impacted by Hurricane Harvey and other disasters.

The sponsoring group is BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery.

Students from all over Texas are joining together to work on the homes impacted by natural disasters during a week of their Summer Break.

BOUNCE has organized many trips to the area to help those affected by natural disaster damages.

“BOUNCE is delighted to be in Nederland partnering with Orange County Disaster Recovery to assist with recovery efforts from the various storms,” BOUNCE Director David Scott said.

“I’m also pleased we’ve had a great response from the participating student ministries that are here to serve. It’s our hope to not only repair homes, but also restore Hope among the victims who have been affected.”

The students and sponsors are housed at First Baptist Church in Nederland, who has hosted students on previous trips to the area.