Jefferson County cows get extended lease near Jack Brooks Regional Airport

There won’t be any cows roaming the runway or guiding pilots to the landing strip following a recently approved grazing lease between the county and farm owner.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Commissioners approved the grazing lease between Jefferson County and Jon Hoyt for pasture at Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Airport manager Alex Rupp said Hoyt began leasing the property approximately three years ago, and this is a renewal of that agreement.

The land has been part of the airport’s property since the late 1960s but it is not located in close proximity to the airport. The land is located on the north side of FM 365, south of the reserve Apartments, from FM 365 to the Jefferson County Drainage District Main C drainage canal.

There is a total of 70 acres with approximately 56 acres of usable pasture grass for grazing, he said. The cost is $588 per year.

Allowing the grazing eliminates the maintenance burden on the airport.

In other business, commissioners approved a contract with LaBiche Architectural Group Inc. for engineering/architectural services for the rehabilitation and update of the Jerry Ware General Aviation Terminal and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

The project is 100 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.