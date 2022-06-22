Assailant threatens clerk “there was going to be a killing” during robbery

A robbery occurred at Loves Truck Stop, 7495 Smith Road in Beaumont, Sunday at approximately 3:20 a.m.

The assailant entered the store at the main entrance. Once the store was free of customers, the man indicated he had a weapon, telling the clerk, “there was going to be a killing” while holding his hand behind his back as if he had a gun, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man then demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, and the assailant fled the store to a waiting vehicle.

The man is described as a middle-aged, heavy-set black male wearing dark pants, dark shirt with large lettering “MK” on the front, and a grey Houston Astros baseball cap.

