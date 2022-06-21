Bro. Norris Louviere Sr. was born on March 21, 1921, to Albert and Ceanna Alexander Louviere in St. Martinville, Louisiana.

He was the last surviving sibling of his twelve brothers and sisters.

Bro. Louviere was as World War II Veteran, and was employed at Gulf Oil Refinery for 39 years.

He was also a member of Historic Israel Chapel AME Church.

Bro. Louviere is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rev. Tommiesazine Keys Louviere; his children: Claudia Louviere, Cassandra (Clarence) Louviere Pittman, Rev. Troy (Tiffany) Ambroise Sr. and Debra Ambroise.

Funeral Services is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church located at 549 W. Gulfway Dr., in Port Arthur at 11:00 am, visitation will be from 9:00 am until the service.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.