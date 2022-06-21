Alfred Sanders Jr. (Al), 69 years old, gained his heavenly wings Sunday night, June 19, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX.

Al was born January 18, 1953, in Port Arthur TX, and was the second child of Alfred Sanders, Sr. and Sylvia Sanders.

He was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1971 where he was an all-around athlete.

While in high school, he won awards including a basketball championship and many singing competitions.

He attended Tyler University, where he majored in music.

He then became a dedicated employee of Texaco/Motiva for 37 years before retiring. Al was the lead singer of the band, Touch of Class.

He enjoyed working with the youth, coaching football and umpiring Little League Baseball.

He loved the Lord and was a faithful steward. He was a long-time member of the former St. John’s Parish where he taught adult Bible classes for 12 years and, in his earlier days, was the director of the youth choir.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir and assisted Father David with ministry teachings.

He taught Confirmation classes and Bible ministry classes to prison inmates. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly # 1100, a 4th degree member.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Alfred Sanders, Sr., and Sylvia Sanders; sister, Elaine Darlene Sanders; and grandson, Kasey Bennett.

Al’s memories and spirit will remain in the hearts of his loving wife Debra; daughters Franny Wilson (Jason) and Brandy Bennett; three grandchildren Megan Bennett, Madison Ardoin and Jase Wilson; three brothers Carl Sanders (Gaynelle), Ronnie Sanders (Beverly) and Gerald “Butchie” Sanders (Marguerite); brothers-in-law, Harvey Lee, Hebert Lee (Ramona); sisters-in-laws Mironda Collins (James), Mira Martin (Darrell), Mary Smith (Joel), and Yolanda Conyers (Chris); and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and close friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4600 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.