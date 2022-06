Frances F. George, 76, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this life on June 11, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th Street Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home Inc.