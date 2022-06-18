RELIGION BRIEFS — Revival June 25 at Port Arthur park

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will present Juneteenth Father’s Day Sunday during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The message will be delivered by Joey Demetrius Counts. For more information call 409-548-1360.

The community is invited to Revival in the City at 2 p.m. June 25 at Booker T. Washington Park on Thomas Boulevard and Freeman Avenue. Organizers ask participants to join “us as we take back our families, our neighborhood, and our city in Jesus’ name.” Kizzy Chrantain will lead the service. Donations are needed and welcomed. For more information, call Chrantain at 409-960-2049.

