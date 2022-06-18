PHOTO GALLERY — Donation supercharges Community Care Prayer Outreach efforts

NEDERLAND — The sun was beaming high overhead as Libby Arnold led a group of people inside Community Care Prayer Outreach to show them how the non-profit operates.

Arnold, CCPO executive director, just received a $10,000 donation from Golden Pass LNG and construction partner CCZJV, which is made up of Chiyoda Corporation, McDermott International and Zachry Group. She wanted their representatives to have a peek at what they do.

“We do a lot of good things,” Arnold said as she walked into the building at 808 Nederland Ave. with John Kent, James Whitaker, Glen Johnston, Adam Edmison and Niki Judice behind her.

The Golden Pass LNG and CCZJV members said the donation came from a team builder event and many of the employees from a six-county area take pride in being able to contribute to the community.

CCPO provides help with food, clothing, utilities, rent and medication assistance as well as Thanksgiving food baskets and Christmas toy giveaways for those in need.

Arnold noted they have geriatric items and do receive calls from the public from people seeking the items for a loved one.

Inside the clothing room were shelves of sorted jeans, and racks of hanging items. At a table nearby were children’s clothing items.

One of the Golden Pass visitors asked how many people the non-profit serves regularly.

In eight days they saw more than 100 people, which equates to 50 to 60 families, Arnold said.

The donation, she said, helps them help others in the Mid and South Jefferson County area.

For more information, call 409-724-0724.