Attorney for choir teacher denies allegations made by former student

VIDOR — A local defense attorney is hoping the public will give his client the presumption of innocence after being accused of a crime that allegedly occurred almost 15 years ago.

Ryan Gertz is representing Robin Corley, 55.

Corley, a choir teacher at Vidor Junior High School, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Gertz said a lot of people are jumping to conclusions regarding the situation.

“The only thing that protects citizens from unfounded allegations is the presumption of innocence,” Getz said. “People should extend that to Robin the same way they would want it extended to them.”

Corley was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Ranger Division as she was walking in the door of her church.

She was released from jail the same day after posting $275,000 in bonds.

Corley was placed on immediate administrative leave by the school district in late April after a former student made allegations against her, according to information from Vidor Independent School District.

“Vidor ISD has fully cooperated with the Texas Rangers and other law enforcement officials as the case has been investigated,” a statement from the district says.

“After being indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury, the proper steps are being taken by Vidor ISD officials in regard to her employment with the district. Vidor ISD’s primary concern is always the safety of our children, and actions negatively affecting the well-being of one or more of these young ones will not be tolerated by the District.”

Gertz said they vigorously refute the allegations.