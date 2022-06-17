Take a look inside the Port Arthur trio’s Humidor Cigar Lounge

Chandre Celestine has long had a passion for smoking cigars. He enjoys the art of pairing it with a spirit and the relaxing setting around the hobby. When longtime friends David Marcel and Vincent Shelvin reached out to him about potentially opening up a cigar lounge in Port Arthur, the fit seemed obvious.

“I have been a smoker for a few years now,” Celestine said. “The three of us had been looking to get into the business. I was in the driveway smoking a cigar and David called me. He asked me if I thought a cigar lounge would be good for Port Arthur. I told him it would be a great idea.”

Five minutes after they hung up, David called back and the three laid down the framework for what would become Humidor Cigar Lounge.

The trio will host a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Friday and will have their grand opening Saturday. Celestine said all are welcome to the lounge.

“We cater to customers,” he said. “We are basing everything off outstanding customer service. When customers come in, they are treated like a king or a queen.”

Celestine said the lounge offers a wide range of cigars, but added they carry several “mom and pop” brands.

“We figured that would be our niche,” he said. “We have cigars that our made by small batches. We have a lot of the larger lines as well, but we cater to the small-batch cigars. There are a lot of minority-based cigars in the shop. We also pride ourselves with pricing. We want to share our discounts with the customers. They can buy more and save money.”

Celestine said the lounge is for everyone from the first timer to the expert.

“After you smoke for a while, your pallet kind of gets stronger,” he said. “A lot of beginners tend to like the sweeter brands. We carry lines that are sweeter and smaller for that. My preference is about taste. You can get a cigar that makes you lick your lips. It is like eating a slice of cake. You may even burn your fingertips if it comes down to it. It is that good. I look for taste over strength.”

Celestine also said there is an art to pairing a cigar with a certain drink or food.

“Just as it is with wine and food, you pair it,” he said. “If you are drinking a stronger drink like a whiskey, you may want to compliment that with a milder cigar. If you are having a margarita or a sweet drink, you may want a stronger cigar. Pairing is definitely a big part of it.”

The lounge does not have a food menu, but Celestine said he would be open to it if they decide to expand. However the lounge offers an assortment of snacks.

“We offer popcorns and peanuts and M&Ms,” he said. “That is another thing. Chocolate pairs well with cigars. We keep chocolate in the shop.”

The lounge features multiple seating arrangements and has several televisions for entertainment.

The Humidor Cigar Lounge is located at 1645 Jefferson Dr. in Suite 140.