Rotary Club of Port Arthur inducts new member
Published 12:24 am Friday, June 17, 2022
- Annette Harmon, center, accepts a membership packet from Delilah Francis after being sworn in as the newest member of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur. President Art Thomas, right, performed the swearing in on Thursday. Harmon is the recruitment and retention coordinator for CASA of Southeast Texas, for which Francis serves as a volunteer. (Monique Batson/The News)
LaDonna Anderson speaks Thursday to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur. Anderson is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Founded in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has 150 chapters internationally and more than 300,000 members, 97 of which serve in Port Arthur. (Monique Batson/The News)