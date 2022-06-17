Report details events leading up to fatal stabbing

A father of two found fatally stabbed earlier this month attempted to flee his assailant after being wounded but only made it to the next street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ashton Aiken, 35, was with a woman in the parking lot of a 7th Street convenience store June 7 when he and another man began arguing. The woman reportedly told police the man pulled out a large knife and “slashed” at Aiken.

“Aiken turned and was bleeding from his chest,” the document states.

The injured man got into the woman’s car and drove off before stopping in the 1400 block of 8th Street, where police would find him at approximately 10:40 p.m. following a call to the department.

Aiken was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The woman who was present at the scene of the stabbing identified Anthony McCullar, 45, during a photo line-up with police, according to the report.

McCullar was arrested June 10 in Groves on a murder charge. As of Thursday, he remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond.

The altercation between the two men was captured on video surveillance at the 7th Street store.

Wednesday, the victim’s sister, Chandra Lavergne, released information regarding Aiken’s services in a statement on social media.

“Please keep us in prayer and/or join us as we prepare to give back to the Lord who he loaned to us,” she wrote on behalf of the Aiken family. “Remember this is not goodbye but see you later. Let us continue our Father’s work while here until we too are called home.”