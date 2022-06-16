TAKE A LOOK — Port Arthur, Mid County & Orange businesses celebrated for tenacity, excellence

Multiple small businesses and local leaders were awarded this week for outstanding work in the community.

The honors were bestowed during the 2022 Annual Small Business Awards Banquet, hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Small Business Development Center at the Pompano in Port Neches.

Chelsea Richard and Sarah Morris, owners of the Start-Up Business of the Year, Pawfection Pet Grooming in Orange, had a bumpy start but are back on solid ground.

Morris said Pawfection started out in May 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, then hurricane season came along and their roof caved in. This lead to a temporary closure while renovations were conducted.

“We opened back up in November (2020) and have been busy ever since,” Morris said.

Richard said both women are animal lovers and their dream growing up was to own a business while helping animals.

“And we found that in the grooming industry,” Richard said.

CASA of Sabine Neches Region was named the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. Board treasurer Cil Dixon explained to the large crowd of attendees that CASA provides trained individuals to represent abused and neglected children in court across six counties in the area: Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Sabine and Tyler.

“We have a large area and none of this would be possible without the help of our volunteers,” Dixon said. “Currently we have 45 volunteers but we need a lot more. So if you have an interest and a heart for children, we encourage you to reach out to us.”

Carrie Hackberth, one of the owners of Soiree & Vine in Nederland, earned Restaurant of the Year.

The business was started at the end of 2020 and the storefront on Boston Avenue opened in March 2021.

“We’ve only been open about a year and half and we’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished in such a short time frame,” Hackberth said. “The dream for Soiree & Vine started out very simple — it was to give the community a place to eat some delicious healthy snacks while they shopped on Boston Avenue, and slowly we’ve evolved into so much more than that.”

The eatery is now catering for industrial facilities, local events, and weddings; and they offer breakfast such as tacos, sandwiches, breakfast pizzas, lunch in the store, soups, salads, sandwiches, charcuterie, desserts and a full service salad bar.

Vinnie Tran, owner of the Port Neches Small Business of the Year Shipley Do-Nuts, said his family has owned and operated several locations in the area for more than 25 years.

Tran and wife Lauren left the area 16 years ago with the goal of coming back to the community that raised them.

They left their corporate jobs and came home to make money for themselves and to build income for their children, he said.

“To be recognized in the first four years of business really means a lot to us and is a testament to how my wife was brought up in doughnuts her whole life,” he said. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without our families support. All the successes we’ve achieved have come from their years of trials and tribulations and I’d like to thank them for paving the way and showing us how it should be done.”

Dana Espinal, director of the SBDC, was mistress of ceremonies for the event. She called it an honor to work with the chambers of commerces and individuals.

Business of the Year awards presented by area chambers of commerce:

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce — Troop Industrial

Nederland Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center — La Suprema Mexican Restaurant

Groves Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau — Armentor’s United Martial Arts

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce — CASA of Sabine Neches Region

Vidor Chamber of Commerce — Vidor Nutrition

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce — The Orange Stationer

Lamar State College Port Arthur SBDC Business Awards: