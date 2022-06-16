Memorial placed at house where child’s skeletal remains were found

Published 12:34 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By PA News

A memorial has been placed outside a residence on Richmond Avenue in honor of King Dewey. (Monique Batson/The News)

Two teddy bears sit outside a residence on Richmond Avenue, where last month investigators found the remains of a “severely malnourished” 3-year-old child.

King Dewey, whose body was found May 31, had at one point been placed in a closet that was padlocked from the outside, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child was residing with his sister, 21-year-old Kirsten Louis, and 24-year-old Jaylin Jevon Lewis. Dewey’s mother, 43-year-old Tina Louis, had not seen the child since December 2021, the report said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The mother and sister remain in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on two $750,000 bonds each after being charged with two counts of injury to a child. Investigators are still searching for Lewis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

Click here to read more about the investigation.

More News

Health leaders watching uptick in COVID numbers across SETX

Officials: Fuel, food prices could keep people from evacuating in the event of a storm

TAKE A LOOK — Port Arthur, Mid County & Orange businesses celebrated for tenacity, excellence

POLICE: Arrest follows call at mall of knife-wielding man threatening woman, 2 children

Print Article