Bettye Ann Peterson LaBrie, 82, of Port Arthur, TX, transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Houston, TX, surrounded by her loving children.

Bettye was born on December 14, 1939, in Shreveport, LA, to parents Annie Mae Levy and Arthur Turks.

The family later relocated to Tacoma, WA, where Bettye proudly attended Stadium High School, commonly referred to as the “Brown Castle.”

After graduation, Bettye decided to make Port Arthur, TX, her home and in 1960, met and married the love of her life, Earl Gabriel LaBrie.

Four beautiful children were born to that union.

Bettye was employed with Gulf Oil for many years until her retirement, and a devoted member of New St. John Baptist Church.

Bettye is preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Earl G. LaBrie.

She leaves to mourn her children Karen Allen of Port Arthur, TX, Terri Hopkins (Lee) of Humble, TX, Donzell LaBrie, and Lori LaBrie both of Houston, TX; ten cherished grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; a devoted sister, Ruby Cox (Johnny) of Lakeside, WA; and a host of family and dear friends.

The homegoing celebration is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77642, with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.