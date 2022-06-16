Ashton D’Shawn (A1) Aiken

Ashton found eternal rest with our Lord on June 7, 2022.

He is survived by his mother, June Frazier-Aiken, brother, Jerald Aiken Martin, sister, Chandra Aiken-Lavergne, children, Ashlynn Aiken, and Ashton Aiken Jr.

Services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX, with viewing beginning at 9:00am until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

