Ashton D’Shawn (A1) Aiken
Published 4:46 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022
Ashton found eternal rest with our Lord on June 7, 2022.
He is survived by his mother, June Frazier-Aiken, brother, Jerald Aiken Martin, sister, Chandra Aiken-Lavergne, children, Ashlynn Aiken, and Ashton Aiken Jr.
Services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX, with viewing beginning at 9:00am until service time.
Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.
Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.