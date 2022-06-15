Youth COVID vaccination today in Port Arthur comes with $25 gift card

A COVID-19 Vaccination Day is planned today in association with the community’s Port Arthur Juneteenth 2022 celebration.

The Willie Carter Outreach Center, in collaboration with the Port Arthur Health Department and Southeast Texas faith and community leaders, is hosting this event.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (June 15) at the TAMS Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

All youth from 5 to 18 who receive their first or second shot receive a $25 gift card.

For more information, call 409-363-1979, 409-540-0165 or 409-828-1311.