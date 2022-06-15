Report: Woman was breaking up fight when she was fatally shot in Port Arthur

A Port Arthur woman who tried to break up a fight and disarm one of the men involved was shot once in the neck, leading to her death, according to court documents.

On May 23, two men arrived at Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur and got into an argument with Lawrence Edwards, 35, who was armed with a handgun, according to the probable cause affidavit for Edwards’ arrest.

The men struggled over the gun, and one was shot in the foot.

The victim, Arneshia Carter, 31, attempted to disarm Edwards when the gun discharged and she was struck once in the neck.

Edwards reportedly made a statement to police about being in control of the handgun but said one of the other men pulled the trigger.

Video surveillance was collected and confirmed only one of the two men that arrived at the complex was involved with Edwards in the physical altercation when Carter was shot.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found Carter in the parking lot of the complex, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man who was shot in the foot was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Carter was determined to have no brain activity by doctors due to her injuries. She was removed from life support and pronounced dead May 26.

Edwards was arrested June 6 on a charge of manslaughter. Bond is set at $100,000.

A Jefferson County grand jury recently indicted Edwards on the charge.