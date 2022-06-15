Memorial’s top tackle Cayden Bowie makes college selection

With the start of the 2022 football season looming, one of Memorial’s top prospects announced where he will play college ball.

Cayden Bowie has been a three-year starter for the Titans on the offensive line. He announced his decision on social media to commit to the University of Houston. Bowie was moved to left tackle last season and played there before he tore his ACL in a non-district game against Barbers Hill.

Bowie was doing drills and lifting weights six months after his injury.

The incoming senior has been a full participant in the team’s summer program and told Port Arthur Newsmedia his rehab has went well.

Bowie also had offers from Texas Christian University and the University of Central Florida among several others. He narrowed down the decision to Houston, TCU and UCF in May.

Bowie previously said it was important to commit before training camp so he could focus on the Titans.

Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said Bowie brings a particular play style to the team.

“The quarterbacks like (having him),” Morgan said, laughing. “He is a very violent football player. He is a great kid off the field. He is a quiet kid and he takes care of business. On the football field, he is a very violent player. He finishes plays. He is very much a bully on the field. That demeanor transfers over to other guys and they follow along.”

Morgan knew Bowie would be special in the eighth grade.

“That summer it was pretty obvious with his physical stature, his maturity level and his demeanor at that time,” Morgan said. “His mom and I had a long discussion about what his future looks like. We knew he would be a Division I football player and we wanted to put him on the right path. He loves football, and his mom makes sure his grades are right.”

Morgan said there have been discussions about Bowie playing guard at Houston, but the Titans coach believes the senior will be successful not matter where he lines up.

“He’s not 6’5” or 6’6” and they like the tackles to be a little taller,” Morgan said. “He has the arm length of those guys. He has the feet and athleticism to play tackle. He will be fine. He understands the recruiting cycle and has been around.”

Bowie has been working out with his teammates in the Titans’ summer program. All Texas high school football programs will be able to start their training camps in August.