City of Port Arthur job fair brings in more than 250 applicants

A line had formed in front of the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Tuesday morning prior to the start of a job fair for in-house positions.

In mid-May, city staff said they were restructuring employment requirements in an effort to fill 49 vacant positions: three in parks and recreation, 17 in public works, 15 in utility operations, and 14 in other departments such as police, non-civil service, IT and finance.

Tuesday’s job fair did on-site interviews for positions in water purification, water distribution, wastewater treatment, streets, drainage, solid waste, as well as the police and fire departments.

More than 250 applicants attended the event, officials said.