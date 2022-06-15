City of Port Arthur job fair brings in more than 250 applicants

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By PA News

Samuel Washington signs in at the front desk during the city’s job fair for in-house positions at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A line had formed in front of the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Tuesday morning prior to the start of a job fair for in-house positions.

In mid-May, city staff said they were restructuring employment requirements in an effort to fill 49 vacant positions: three in parks and recreation, 17 in public works, 15 in utility operations, and 14 in other departments such as police, non-civil service, IT and finance.

Members of the City of Port Arthur Human Resources Department Trameka Williams, front row left, and Shayla Fleming, (back row) Shanetra Hinton, Jershwinn Ridley, Crystal Williams and Elizabeth Diaz pause for a photo during the city’s job fair for in-house positions at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Tuesday’s job fair did on-site interviews for positions in water purification, water distribution, wastewater treatment, streets, drainage, solid waste, as well as the police and fire departments.

More than 250 applicants attended the event, officials said.

Shaniya Menefee, left, and Roshanda Guidry provide paperwork to Jess Liao with Shaniya Menefee during Tuesday’s job fair. (Mary Meaux/The News)

 

