CHRIS MOORE — Kenneth Lofton Jr. starts clothing line ahead of NBA Draft

Over the past two years, no one’s stock has seemed to rise more than Memorial graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr., who is currently working out for NBA teams in preparation for the draft later this month.

Over the past few weeks, Lofton debuted his Bullyball clothing line to capitalize on the moment. The clothing line name is a reference to a style of basketball that uses brute strength to overpower opponents. During his college years, Lofton developed a name for himself using his size and somewhat surprising quickness to dominate Conference USA.

He spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech before declaring for the NBA Draft earlier this year. In the past two seasons, Lofton went from talent freshman with potential to first team All-Conference USA, world champ with the USA U19 team and NBA draft prospect.

Last week Lofton retweeted a picture of him working out for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those interested in checking out the merchandise can go online to wrldinvsn.com/collections/Kenneth-lofton-jr-bullyball. The site currently has a choice of two black t-shirts. One of the shirts features an image of Lofton taken after his team won the U19 world championship. The image is in black and white and is of him holding the trophy with the American flag draped over his shoulders with “KLJ” in gold font behind him.

The other shirt is a simpler design with the company logo and Lofton’s logo printed small on each side of the chest and “BULLYBALL” in large white font down the spine of the back.

Shoppers can also purchase a pair of black basketball shorts with Lofton’s logo on the front.

Throughout all of his success, Lofton has not turned a blind eye to his hometown. Prior to participating in the NBA Combine, he was at Memorial High School working out. He was seen on the sidelines of the Titans football games last season and has kept a photo of the Port Arthur city limit sign as the header photo on his twitter page.

I look forward to seeing what the rest of his future holds and feel pretty confident that he will have the support of his hometown along the way. As for the draft, if Lofton’s name gets called, it will likely be late in the second round. Many mock drafts have him just on the outside looking in, but it only takes one team to fall in love with his potential and skillset.

Mock drafts shouldn’t mean anything to a guy that has surpassed expectations and raised the bar at every turn.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.