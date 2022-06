The Texas Department of Transportation announced an Interstate 10 closure in Jefferson County this week.

I-10 eastbound will be closed at Texas 73 in Winnie nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Wednesday night and lasting through June 30th.

Traffic will be detoured to Texas 73 and will be able to get back on I-10 eastbound at FM 365.

Expect possible delays, state officials said.