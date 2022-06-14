Six local women to be honored at 2022 Dimond Conference

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By PA News

From left: Anita Sepeda, Karla Floyd and Mary Wycoff. (Monique Batson/The News)

The six honorees for the 2022 Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Luncheon were recently revealed ahead of the upcoming event.

Rev. Ania Sepeda, Rev. Janice Milo, veteran administrative leader in the chemical industry Beverly King, economic development activist Christina Delgadillo Crawford, former longtime restaurant owner Esther Benoit, educator Karla Floyd and Port Commissioner Mary Wycoff have been selected as this year’s recipients.

The Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Honorees Luncheon was presented by Christian Faith Women of Virtue Inc., led by Port Arthur Councilwoman and Rev. Charlotte Moses.

The luncheon is scheduled Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $50. For more information, call 409-962-9792.

