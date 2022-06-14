Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 6-June 12
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 6 to June 12:
- Jason McCauley, 19, other agency warrant(s)
- Meghan Morris, 44, other agency warrant(s)
- Malanie Hernandez, 44, other agency warrant(s)
- Dominique Duhon, 27, driving while intoxicated, and other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 6 to June 12:
June 6
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Sun.
- A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.
June 7
- No reports.
June 8
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 7th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Magnolia.
June 9
- No reports.
June 10
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur,
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Merriman.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in 2200 block of Nall.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
June 11
- Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of 7th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 of Main.
June 12
- Officer investigated a report of a report of criminal mischief in the 2300 block of Nederland Ave.