Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 6-June 12

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 6 to June 12:

Jason McCauley, 19, other agency warrant(s)

Meghan Morris, 44, other agency warrant(s)

Malanie Hernandez, 44, other agency warrant(s)

Dominique Duhon, 27, driving while intoxicated, and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 6 to June 12:

June 6

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Sun.

A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.

June 7

No reports.

June 8

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 7 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Magnolia.

June 9

No reports.

June 10

Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur,

Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Merriman.

Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in 2200 block of Nall.

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

June 11

Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of 7 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 of Main.

June 12