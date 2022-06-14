Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 6-June 12

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 6 to June 12:

  • Jason McCauley, 19, other agency warrant(s)
  • Meghan Morris, 44, other agency warrant(s)
  • Malanie Hernandez, 44, other agency warrant(s)
  • Dominique Duhon, 27, driving while intoxicated, and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 6 to June 12:

June 6

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Sun.
  • A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.

June 7

  • No reports.

June 8

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 7th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Magnolia.

June 9

  • No reports.

June 10

  • Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur,
  • Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Merriman.
  • Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported in 2200 block of Nall.
  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

June 11

  • Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2300 block of 7th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 of Main.

June 12

  • Officer investigated a report of a report of criminal mischief in the 2300 block of Nederland Ave.

