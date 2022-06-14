Craig Stephen Jaco, of Port Arthur, Texas, departed this earthly world from his home on June 4, 2022 and received his Heavenly wings, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Craig was born on October 21, 1961 in Port Arthur to the parents of Allen (PaPa Jack) and Geraldine Jaco.

Craig was a proud graduate of Port Arthur Lincoln High School’s class of 1980, and a member of Eastern Star Baptist Church, where he sang in the Male Chorus.

Craig was employed through an agency with The City of Port Arthur.

Everywhere Craig went he was loved and he will be missed by so many people.

Craig leaves to mourn his mother, Geraldine Jaco; love of his life, Linda Broxton; his children Jasmine Jaco of Lake Charles, Skyler Jaco of Houston, Texas; three sisters Rose Stephens, Paulette Peoples of Houston, Texas and Atarre McGlory of Port Arthur, Texas; two brothers, Allen Jaco Jr. (Sharon) and Michael Jaco both of Port Arthur, Texas; seven aunts, Hattie Finney, Roberta Thompson, Bernetta Coleman, Mary Jaco Lavalias, Alberta Breaux of Port Arthur, Texas, Shirley Smith (Charles) of North Carolina and Julia Coleman of Lake Charles, Louisiana; and a host of friends, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th Street, Port Arthur with the Rev Lloyd Scott Sr., officiating. Visitation will be from 9am until service time.

Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.