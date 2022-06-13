National average reaches $5. Where do gas prices go for Texas, U.S.?

For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark.

Nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump.

“For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 54.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.89/g higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has fallen 4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels,” De Haan said.

“Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $4.00/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.68/g, a difference of $1.68/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01/g today.

The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $4.48/g, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.36/g.

San Antonio- $4.68/g, up 18.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.49/g.

Austin- $4.69/g, up 16.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.53/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

June 13, 2021: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 13, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

June 13, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

June 13, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

June 13, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 13, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 13, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 13, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

June 13, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

June 13, 2012: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)