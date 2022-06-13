Humidor Cigar Lounge announces plans for Port Arthur grand opening fun

Humidor Cigar Lounge is celebrating a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week in Port Arthur.

The lounge is located at 1645 Jefferson Dr., Suite 140.

The public is welcome to the 3 p.m. ribbon cutting Friday and grand opening celebration on Saturday at 3 p.m.

“We are the first cigar lounge in Port Arthur,” Lounge officials said. “Admissions to the lounge are free to the public for those 30 and over. However, we do offer membership opportunities and will be rolling out the program at our Grand Opening.”