Humidor Cigar Lounge announces plans for Port Arthur grand opening fun

Published 12:30 am Monday, June 13, 2022

By PA News

Humidor Cigar Lounge is celebrating a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week in Port Arthur.

The lounge is located at 1645 Jefferson Dr., Suite 140.

The public is welcome to the 3 p.m. ribbon cutting Friday and grand opening celebration on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“We are the first cigar lounge in Port Arthur,” Lounge officials said. “Admissions to the lounge are free to the public for those 30 and over. However, we do offer membership opportunities and will be rolling out the program at our Grand Opening.”

More News

Re-elected Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie: “I am grateful that folks have given me a chance …”

ON THE MENU — Nederland’s Pho Ha rebranding with new name and location

PHOTOS — C.O. Wilson Middle School students visit tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Port Arthur voters make voices heard on election night for mayor

Print Article