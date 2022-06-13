CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Father’s Day tips include sippin’ whiskey, live music and more

In the spirit of Father’s Day, take this season to reunite dads for some locally made sippin’ whiskey, live music and a history lesson in downtown Port Arthur.

Clifford Distilling is spiriting whiskey, bourbon and rum right in downtown Port Arthur, and you can get a taste.

The tasting room’s vintage mirrors and bar used to live at Snooper’s Paradise.

There’s a stage and tables for live music, and it’s all distillery in the back.

Get your club/family/friends together to hear the story of how this vet-owned business got rolling and all the Texas history you’ll be tasting.

You can even get the T-shirt, or a nice travel tumbler, when you leave.

Call 409-300-4023 to arrange a visit or function. Sean Clifford is making 101 proof whiskeys in honor of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.

Learn more at clifforddistilling.com.

Bacon Jam – Ugly pieces of meat are sent to make TBJ Gourmet Bacon Jam, and then they don’t even cure it. Pretty sure Dad will love it. I do.

It’s best to heat up a tad of bacon jam to spread it on a biscuit, slather it on mac and cheese or use it anywhere you’d love a bit of bacon.

A jar of this stuff theoretically goes a long way, but you know… it’s addictive.

Classic is a sweet and savory spread. Sweet Chili, Black Peppercorn and Honey Habanero are ways you could go.

At tbjgourmet.com read how the uglies help avoid food waste and how you can jam in ways you haven’t even considered.

Hop To It – Dank resin and earthy bitterness is what I’m craving now that I’ve tried Hop Wtr in blood orange, lime and mango. Sparkling water with hops and nootropics puts you in the mind of beer, but with no calories or beer gut, makers say.

That’s an innovative, sparkly something to “cheers” — hopwtr.com.

Ayla bags & vacs – Hit mom and dad at aylabag.com. While Ayla & Co folks are famous for minimally designed bags that help you pack a lot for your family and work life, it’s a hand-held mini vacuum getting my attention.

Parents are loving it for everything from high chair cleanup to car maintenance. I am thanking this vac design after some confetti-filled balloons popped in my back seat.

It weighs a pound and packs a punch. Mini vacs just got sleeker. Quick cleanup is less of a chore with this on your side.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie thanking Dads everywhere. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.