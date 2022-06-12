PHOTOS — C.O. Wilson Middle School students visit tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Published 12:24 am Sunday, June 12, 2022

By PA News

Eighth grade C.O. Wilson Middle School students John Bieber, Reece Phillips, Anthony Fannett and Madison Vail placed a wreath on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Friday afternoon in Arlington National Cemetery.

They were honored to be apart of this memorable ceremony.

The students are spending five days in Washington DC and New York, learning about American history.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

This is the first time this trip has taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Christy English is the sponsor and has taken numerous groups on this rewarding trip.

More News

Port Arthur mayoral candidates react to Saturday’s Election Day results

ON THE MENU — Nederland’s Pho Ha rebranding with new name and location

Port Arthur voters make voices heard on election night for mayor

Groves Police release details of missing child, suspect information

Print Article