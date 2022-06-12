PHOTOS — C.O. Wilson Middle School students visit tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Eighth grade C.O. Wilson Middle School students John Bieber, Reece Phillips, Anthony Fannett and Madison Vail placed a wreath on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Friday afternoon in Arlington National Cemetery.

They were honored to be apart of this memorable ceremony.

The students are spending five days in Washington DC and New York, learning about American history.

This is the first time this trip has taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Christy English is the sponsor and has taken numerous groups on this rewarding trip.