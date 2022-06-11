Residential development at Lincoln Avenue leads to oil-like liquid discovery

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton released the following statement about the recent discovery of oil-like liquid substances in Port Arthur.

“During ongoing residential development at 1010 Lincoln Avenue facilitated by the Texas General Land Office, oil-like liquid substances were encountered in pier soil borings.

“The City Fire Department responded to the scene. Both the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Railroad Commission were notified and have also responded. The location has been secured.

“No immediate hazard to the local citizens has been identified. State environmental regulatory officials are pursuing further investigation of this incident. Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Houston District Office of the Texas Railroad Commission at 713-869-5001 or the TCEQ Public Communication Office at 512-239-5000.”