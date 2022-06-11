Report details relationships, conditions before “severely malnourished” Port Arthur child’s death

Police statements and court documents released concerning 3-year-old King Dewey, who was found dead May 31 in a Port Arthur home, describe the child as having Down syndrome and appearing “to be severely malnourished” with “a skeletal appearance.”

Two women, 43-year-old Tina Louis and 21-year old Kirsten Louis, were arrested the same day the boy was found and remain in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on two felony charges of injury to a child. Tina Louis is King Dewey’s mother, authorities said.

However, a third suspect, described as an acquaintance, remains at large. Court documents say that suspect — Jaylin Jevon Lewis, 24, — was the head of the household and was aware Dewey was not being sufficiently fed, “causing the decline in his weight and putting his health at risk that resulted in his death.”

Lewis was living with Kirsten Louis, who, according to the reports, had taken the child in that same month, while Tina Louis was reportedly living elsewhere. Tina Louis’ driver’s license shows she is a resident of Pearland. However, Tina Louis was back in Port Arthur on May 31.

According to police, Tina Louis had not seen her son since December 2021.

The affidavit stated when the Port Arthur Fire Department arrived on scene to assist with the initial medical call, officials saw Lewis begin to gather his belongings when it was said police needed to be notified.

Lewis, the document read, was the person who placed the child in the closet and padlocked the door from the outside. He is said to have intentionally kept the child in the closet for an unknown amount of time that could have contributed to the decline in his weight and health.

The 3-year-old special needs child was located inside the closet when first responders arrived, according to police.

The condition inside the house in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue and of the closet were Dewey was found are not being released, PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said.

During the investigation, Tina Louis and her daughter Kirsten Louis were brought to the police station to be interviewed and were arrested at the police station, Guedry said.

The women, as well as Lewis, are charged with two counts of injury to a child with bond at $750,000 each. Tina Louis also has a charge of failure to identify with a bond of $2,500.

Shari Pulliam with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said the department is working alongside PAPD.

CPS did not take custody of the deceased child’s siblings; they are with family, Pulliam said.

As of Friday afternoon, police were still looking for Lewis in what they called the “horrific death” of Dewey.

People with information about the whereabouts of Jaylin Jevon Lewis can call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.